Believe the hype: How ComplexCon builds its unique experience

This weekend, sneaker fiends, hypebeasts, hypebaes, and everyone in pursuit of unique Instagrammable moments and the most exclusive street wear they can find will descend upon the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in California for the fourth consecutive year.

ComplexCon may be one of the newer ventures under the Complex Networks media umbrella, but it’s a fascinating case study for how to effectively execute a consumer experience.

Complex Networks is a digital conglomerate—spawned from the now defunct Complex print magazine—that consists of multiple businesses, as current president Christian Baesler puts it. It’s a world of interconnected websites and TV shows appealing to millennials and Gen Z’ers such as Everyday Struggle, a talk show where three hosts discuss hip-hop current events; Complex News, where reporters explore where the culture is heading via celebrity-driven interviews and palatable news packages; First We Feast, its foodie-centric dive into some of the best eats in America; and Sole Collector, for the latest in sneaker news. Fans flock to comments sections for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to discuss social issues, stay up on what’s new in entertainment and fashion, or to make fun of the latest celebrity victim on Hot Ones. The ComplexCon wonderland is an extension of all the above, but in the flesh. It has grown from 30,000 attendees in 2016 (its inaugural year) to 60,000 last year.

But don’t call it a festival.

“In the beginning of ComplexCon, we understood that we obviously have really fervent audiences that are reading our content. They’re watching our shows. They know their passion points, and we know where they live, and we wanted to really create an experience, because we knew that was something that people would speak to,” says executive producer Isis Arias Clermont. “We obviously understood that there were other events out there that were more music focused or were just traditional fan events, and that’s not exactly what we wanted to put together. That’s why we say we’re more than a festival, because we don’t just focus on one passion point. We focus on all passion points, and we try to optimize them all.”

The ComplexCon multiverse is a world where even the food vendors collaborate with artists—take the Murakami Burger, for example, a Wagyu beef burger seasoned with a flavor bomb of truffles and tempura—where attendees (who are 48% female at this point) can not only watch their favorite celebrities perform or speak, they can also meet them, participate in brand activations that provide interactive experiences, and enjoy live tapings of TV shows like Hot Ones and Full Size Run.