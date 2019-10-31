Too often, neurodiverse hiring efforts overlook female job seekers

The first time I heard the Shirley Chisholm quote “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair” was through the Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, a voluntary bar association specifically for women lawyers and our allies within the profession. It rang true to me, especially later, as our chapter president talked about disability inclusion as something we would work on during the upcoming year. When I heard those words in terms of disability inclusion, I was one of a very small number of female lawyers or law students at the event who had visible disabilities or was open about their diagnosis.

Disability is nothing new to me. I was diagnosed with autism early in childhood. One in four Americans has a disability—either from birth (like me) or acquired later in life. I’m proudly and openly autistic. Despite the fact that autism is a fairly common developmental disability (it affects one in every 59 children in the United States), autistic people have the highest rate of unemployment across all disabilities, according to research from Drexel University.

I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m still a white woman, am law-school-educated, have an incredibly supportive family, and recently celebrated my first year as a full-time employee. I began working at my current law firm as a summer law clerk and joined full-time after passing the bar exam. My law firm respects having neurodiversity in our workplace, and I’m seen as a valuable member of the team.

Women, according to the American Bar Association’s 2019 profile of the legal profession, make up 36% of lawyers. Currently 0.53% of lawyers self-report having a disability, according to a 2018 report from the National Association of Law Placement. So I can only imagine that the proportion of disabled female lawyers like me is even smaller.

Even outside of law practice, disabled women, especially autistic women like me, are left out of disability-as-diversity conversations. Disability is an intersectional civil rights issue for women. It intersects with gender in terms of presentation, diagnosis, and the opportunities we receive. Many invisible disabilities, such as chronic pain disorders, disproportionately affect women. And with a disability such as autism, which is underdiagnosed in women, we lack the widespread representation autistic boys and men have.

Each October, the Department of Labor urges companies to observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is “the right talent, right now.” People with disabilities are ready and willing to enter the workforce. We not only want to be hired, but we want to be supported and accommodated so we can remain in the workforce too.

Yet “the right talent, right now” is more diverse than disabled employees. “The right talent, right now” also includes disabled women. According to a report from Respectability, 34.6% of women with disabilities nationwide are employed, compared to 82.5% of our nondisabled female counterparts. Additionally, the unemployment rate among women with disabilities is 9.4%, compared to 4% for those without disabilities, according to the Bureau of Statistics.