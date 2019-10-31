How Disney+ and HBO Max ads are using the same pop-culture blitz to win you over

It begins with Bugs Bunny. Everyone’s favorite wise-cracking, upright-walking rabbit pops up out of the ground to ask, “Hey, what’s all the excitement about?”

The is the first ad for HBO Max, the new streaming service set to launch next May that HBO held a launch event for late Tuesday. Following Bugs, there’s a quick demo of the interface, then the roller coaster ride across almost every piece of content in the WarnerMedia vaults kicks in. At some point Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus from The Matrix tells us to take the red pill to see how far the rabbit hole goes. Oh, it goes: Selena! Magic Mike! Batman! Friends! Then a blur of content properties across animation, drama, comedy, and more hit the eyeballs at rapid speed.

HBO Max will launch with about 10,000 hours of content, including a boatload of original programming. About halfway through the new ad, it pivots from old favorites to hype new originals, including Anna Kendrick’s Love Life, and Ridley Scott’s new sci-fi series Raised By Wolves. Then it’s back to a greatest hits parade with The Wizard of Oz, Insecure, Scooby Doo, Anthony Bourdain, When Harry Met Sally, and Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon pops up with his signature “Bazinga!” before Veep‘s Selena Meyer signs it off with, “Alright boys, let’s go launch this rocket.”

Tyrion Lannister may have asked early on in this spot, “Are you ready to see something different?” but this HBO Max teaser sure looked familiar.

Back in August, Disney+ rolled out its first ad to whet our appetites ahead of its November 12 launch, and there’s an eerily similar vibe. The spot quickly rolls through a cornucopia of characters—Thor, Kermit, Don Cheadle’s Rhodey, Aladdin—until we hit Timon and Poomba saying, “What’s next?” “The future!”

After that, all the characters we see are looking off to the middle distance, the music crescendo building toward whatever it is they’re looking at. Free Solo‘s Alex Honnold is climbing towards it, The Little Mermaid is swimming up to it, Jane Goodall is smiling at it. Iron Man, Phineas and Ferb, the Big Hero 6 crew, and Wall-E are all flying towards it. Okay, sure. Cinderella says, “It’s like a dream.” All the princesses are dancing, I think Jeff Goldblum‘s in there, then Darth Vader, there are more folks animated and not skipping by, until it’s just a whirring scroll of characters, and we finally end on “You have magic.”

By the end, it’s clear that Disney wants us to be covered in goosebumps and willing to tap any vein possible in which to plug the HDMI cable.