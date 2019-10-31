Why you should start a weekly planning session (and how to do it effectively)

I’m a time management strategist who, last week, skipped the very same planning session I make my clients work through each week. I assured myself it would be fine to skip it just this once and in the process, took for granted the benefits of planning.

It wasn’t fine. For the next week, I always felt uncertain about what was next, stressed that I wasn’t prepared for whatever it was, and had an avoidable last-minute scramble to Best Buy for a Mac-to-projector-connector-thing 30 minutes before a presentation. I realized just how much my weekly planning sessions make my life run smoother.

Skipping them is not worth the week of uncertainty, stress, and last-minute scrambles. So, I’m here today with a newfound appreciation for weekly planning sessions. And I want you to reap their benefits, too.

You might resist the idea of planning sessions, partly because you’re not sure how to conduct them effectively. Not to worry: I’ll walk you through step-by-step what I do and have my clients do. Of course, you’ll probably need to modify it depending on your circumstances, goals, and priorities, but the following template should give you a good start.

Step 1: Get clear on what’s on your plate

Start by going over last week’s tasks—work and personal. Ask yourself, were you unable to get to or need to follow up on anything? If the answer is yes (and it’ll take you less than two minutes), do it right then and there. If it takes longer, make sure that you set the time in your calendar to do it for later.

Then, get all tasks/deadlines out of this week’s email and meeting notes and schedule the tasks/deadlines in your calendar. File or toss the notes and email. Time-block any other tasks you can think of for next week or down the road. To spark ideas, look through a list of cases, clients, projects, or however you organize your work. Do the same for your personal life, thinking through each member of your family, hobbies, organizations you’re involved with, and your pets if you have any. Don’t forget to block time for anything fun you’d love to do, whether that’s reading a specific book, hiking, checking out a new restaurant, or going on a walk and just thinking.

Step 2: Figure out your game plan to make it all happen

Now that everything you need/want to do is in your calendar, go over the next two weeks. Consider the following questions: