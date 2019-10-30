The scariest song ever, according to Pandora, is not the one you think

The situation demands songs that project menace, nihilism, and the distinct possibility that at some point everyone in the room will discard their masks and descend upon you in ritual sacrifice. “Monster Mash,” while roundly considered the de facto national anthem of Halloween, is too kitschy to truly carry that weight. And yet it often makes the cut, surrounded by classics like “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Somebody’s Watching Me,” “Season of the Witch,” and for reasons that are difficult to articulate, the theme from Ghostbusters. These are the kinds of songs that populate Spotify’s Halloween 2019 playlist, because they are the established standard-bearers. But according to competitive streamer Pandora, there’s a neglected set of songs that are more inherently suited to send shivers up spines.

Over the past decade, Pandora has used its Music Genome Project, which it bills as “the most sophisticated analysis of music ever undertaken,” to break songs down into 450 attributes and match them to listener patterns. Now the company has focused all that insightful data toward determining the scariest songs of all time. Topping the list is not Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is perhaps for the best from the perspective of 2019, but rather, Nine Inch Nails’s 1994 creeper, “The Becoming.”

Although the quality of what makes a song spooky rests in the ear of the beholder, Pandora arrived at this conclusion scientifically.

“Scary songs use key, tempo, and timbre to create tension and manipulate the way the listener interacts with sound,” says Steve Hogan, director of Music Analysis at Pandora. “This includes the use of what scientists call ‘nonlinear’ sounds, which are generally scratchy, disorganized, and chaotic, like the sound of vocal cords vibrating violently during a blood-curdling scream. Humans, and many other species, are hardwired to perceive such sounds as life-threatening.”

Some may be relieved to find a logical explanation for their lizard-brain survival mode reaction to hearing the music of Nine Inch Nails. Nonlinear sounds weren’t the only factor that determined which songs made the list, though.

“The data science team identified structural and musicological properties best fit for frightening moods, including anguished, distraught, eerie, harsh, menacing, spooky, tense, anxious, and volatile, and scored each song against these traits,” Hogan continues. “Common attributes we found include that most of these songs are in minor key, and they include use of distortion, sound effects, have an aversion to melody, and use exotic intervals and time change.”