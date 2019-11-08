This year, make your Thanksgiving dinner eco-friendly

According to statistics from Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving and New Year’s holidays—which adds up to nearly 25 million extra tons of garbage. To help offset that waste, we found products that will help you do right by Mother Nature as you’re whipping it up in the kitchen this holiday season. Start by swapping out cheap, disposable cooking vessels and tools for high-quality, durable pieces that will last a lifetime (and are made of sustainable materials). Then green up your cleanup by swapping out for more earth-friendly cleaning supplies. Bonus: Lots of these products also double as a perfect hosting gift, if you happen to be a guest this season.

Miyabi Birchwood Damascus Knife Collection $1,119, 10-piece set

The knives in this 10-piece collection, which is a favorite of ramen chef Ivan Orkin, are the type you have for the rest of your life. The blades, which are made of powdered steel, are manufactured in Japan—where the edge is hand-honed and hardened with a 4-step process. The handles are made of sustainable birchwood, and the knife block is made of super-earth-friendly bamboo. It’s a gorgeous set that’s high-quality, eco-friendly, and incredibly durable, all in one.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven $150

The Le Creuset Dutch oven is iconic—and for good reason. These bakeware heroes will last a lifetime, plus some. Voted as the #1 recommended Dutch oven by America’s Test Kitchen, this heavy-duty cast iron essential can slow-cook, braise, and roast whatever you’re cooking to perfection, reducing your need for other miscellaneous cookware. Oh, and the best part? You never have to season it.

Food Five Two Bamboo Cutting Board $60

There’s a reason why this cutting board sold out in five days after its launch. The design integrates special features that solve problems in the kitchen you didn’t even know were solvable—like a corner spout that allows you to pour out juices and a deep groove that serves as a smartphone stand so you can recipe-read while you chop. And now, it’s available in an eco-friendly bamboo iteration. Pro tip: This cutting board is a perfect, they’ll-love-it holiday gift for the people in your life who enjoy cooking.

If You Care Recycled Aluminum Foil $5.50

You’re going to need aluminum foil to cover dishes and wrap leftovers in, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll feel guilty using the single-use wrap knowing that it’s not a planet-friendly option. That’s why I was massively relieved when I found this recycled aluminum foil from If You Care. It requires 95 percent less energy to produce than traditional foil and is just as strong. Plus, it can be recycled again after use. That’s a win for convenience and Mother Earth.