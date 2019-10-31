Nike just dropped a ’90s-themed collab with Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim, complete with Air Jordan IVs

The iconic footwear brand teamed up with fashion insider and Nordstrom VP of creative projects Olivia Kim to launch a ’90s-inspired collection called “No Cover,” which consists of limited-edition, one-of-a-kind redesigns of classic Nike shoes, apparel, and accessories. Kim says she was inspired to create a collection of vibrant, nostalgic, and playful reimagining of the Nike looks we all grew up with.

“I have been a longtime fan and avid collector of Nike sneakers,” Kim says. “Growing up in the ’90s, I was never able to find the most coveted shoes in my size. The opportunity to reimagine some of the most iconic shoes that I have been after for decades . . . has been a dream project.”

The Nike x Olivia Kim Air Force 1 ($120) pairs a hip-hop staple silhouette with a neon and royal blue colorway—complete with a snakeskin swoosh and corduroy upper. Our favorite shoe in the collection is the Nike x Olivia Kim Air Footscape ($150), which has been a cult classic since its launch in 1996 but gets a new update with a zebra-print upper and subtle pink accents.

The most buzzed-about design (that is bound to sell out as fast as a dress Kate Middleton has worn) is the Nike x Olivia Kim Air Jordan IV ($190). Kim’s version of the original Air Jordan design pays homage to Michael Jordan’s nickname—”Black Cat”—with an all-black colorway and a hair upper for a surprising textural update.

Additionally, the collection features apparel that Kim says was inspired by her own teenage wardrobe of the ’90s. The Air Max 98 logo tee ($55) features a hand-drawn graphic of the sneaker, designed in the style of old-school phone ads. The mock neck tennis dress ($90) screams Sporty Spice, and an extra-fresh-looking neon puffer coat ($240) stands chicly apart from the throngs of mountaintop-ready black insulated jackets we see on the streets.

Kim has also included a few can’t-beat old school tee shirt designs, a peace sign beanie, a fuzzy fanny pack, and some Betty Boop apparel in the collection. Although the inclusion of the cartoon character may feel disconnected from the rest of the design, Kim assures that it’s not. To her, Betty Boop is a character that represents all types of women “unapologetically”—and is just as much of an inspiration to her style as the artists and athletes who are featured in the campaign are, which include Megan Rapinoe, model Binx Walton, and director-writer John Waters.