5 mindfulness techniques for letting go of control

If there’s anything that’s certain in life, it’s that things will happen that are outside of our control. Sure, we can change our environments to reduce the chances of certain things happening and do our best to prepare for worst-case scenarios, but we can’t predict if (or when) they will happen.

As a result, mindfulness experts and psychologists often tout the benefit of letting go of control and accepting uncertainty. An excessive need to control can lead to unproductive stress, because it often puts people in an extended “fight or flight” mode. As authors Judah Pollack and Olivia Fox Cabane previously wrote in Fast Company, operating in this state “exhausts our nervous systems” and “leaves us wiped out, jittery, craving an end.”

The importance of letting of control

When our brain is in this state, it’s fatigued and desperate to create certainty, so it tries to do just that. According to Pollack and Fox Cabane, we often try to do it in one of three ways. We jump into decisions quickly without thinking through the consequences because we want to “lock” something in, we become paralyzed and do nothing at all, or we rush to assumptions to fill the gaps in our knowledge. None of these responses leave us feeling more certain—in fact, they typically end up making us more stressed.

Deepak Chopra, a prominent alternative medicine advocate and author of Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential, says that one of his principles that he stands by when it comes to mindfulness is completely detaching from outcomes. He says he doesn’t have any goal or hopes on whether or not his teaching will result in positive change—he simply chooses to share his ideas with those who are interested in learning about them. “At my age,” Chopra says, “I am independent of hopes and despair.”

Helen Weng, a clinical psychologist and neuroscientist at the University of California San Francisco, mirrors this sentiment, suggesting that we’re better off focusing on the intention of our actions, rather than insisting on (or “clinging to”) a certain outcome. She says, “If you practice acting with intentions that align with your values (such as compassion, helping others, creativity), that may change what is happening, but you cannot expect a certain fixed outcome. Things rarely turn out as we expect them to.”

1. Identify your triggers

The first step of letting go of control is to identify what triggers your need to control things. Do you find yourself anticipating the reaction of your coworkers who have said hurtful things to you in the past? Does your friend’s success lead you to question your own life and make you stressed out about whether or not you’ll experience something similar in the future? Once you realize what they are, you can start to experiment with methods that prevent you from going down into a worry spiral. One simple method is to take a breath and remind yourself that the need to control doesn’t arise from a true “fight or flight” situation.

2. Do a “mental dump” of your feelings

Sometimes, the need to control is a reaction to unpleasant feelings. Emotions are difficult to regulate, and you might be craving a sense of certainty because you don’t want bad feelings to take over.