L.A. wants to know where you ride your scooter, and Uber isn’t happy

The wireless connectivity that makes rented electric scooters a viable—and sometimes despised —transportation option may also leave some effectively chained to the curb in Los Angeles.

The city wants to know where people are taking and leaving e-scooters so it can assess whether some neighborhoods are getting shortchanged and left with fewer transportation options. The companies that operate these fleets of two-wheeled conveyances possess that information, thanks to the GPS sensors and mobile-broadband connections onboard them. But that doesn’t mean they want to hand over this data about their customers to L.A.’s government—and now one of them, Uber, says it will sue the city so it doesn’t have to.

The legal threat came the same day Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, suggested to a crowd in Washington, D.C., that this data sharing was a done deal.

“In Los Angeles, we have got to give people different choices for how to get around,” Reynolds said during a panel at CityLab DC, a conference hosted by The Atlantic Media Group (an occasional freelance client of mine). But the city didn’t want to wonder where every scooter startup was placing these vehicles: “We need information about where these for-profit fleets are operating,” she said.

With some 37,000 scooters now on L.A. streets, Reynolds said only “a couple of companies” operating them were resisting disclosing the requested trip-pattern data so that the city could ensure that scooters went beyond “neighborhoods that are already spoiled for choice in transportation.”

She emphasized the city’s data-minimization efforts, saying that “we start by collecting as little as possible”—six data points about the vehicle, not the person on it—and “we keep it for as short a period of time as possible.” Reynolds added that the city will encrypt this confidential data and pledge not to provide it to law-enforcement agencies absent a legal process.

Uber’s response: As long as you still want the GPS coordinates of the start and end of a trip, that’s not good enough.