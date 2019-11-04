The unbelievable 26-year journey ‘Harriet’ took from idea to big-screen success

It’s hard to imagine that it’s taken this long for Hollywood to give celebrated abolitionist Harriet Tubman her cinematic due, but director Kasi Lemmons’s Harriet marks the first studio feature about the runaway slave turned leader of the Underground Railroad and Civil War hero.

However, just because the film is new doesn’t mean the script hasn’t been floating around for years—in this case, nearly three decades.

Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard wrote what would become Harriet 26 years ago for Disney. The studio eventually passed, and so began Howard’s odyssey to get the film no one wanted to make made.

Wait . . . it’s a slave movie?

After graduating with a degree in American history from Princeton and a brief stint on Wall Street, Howard eventually pivoted toward screenwriting, landing writing gigs, mainly in TV, including 21 Jump Street and the short-lived sitcoms Where I Live and Teech. Howard thought his big break had arrived when producer John Watson approached him through his agent with an offer that was directly up Howard’s alley. Watson and his producing partner Pen Densham had a deal with Disney at the time, and they were interested in developing a movie about Tubman, who Howard had studied extensively as a history major.

“Hollywood loves new writers, ’cause they don’t cost very much. I found that out much later,” Howard says. “And there weren’t that many working black screenwriters.” Let alone ones with Howard’s knowledge of history. But he didn’t want to make a history lesson as a movie. He wanted to frame Tubman as an action hero.

“They were skeptical because up until [then] all those kinds of movies were solemn and very serious. It was medicine. I don’t like that,” Howard says. “My first instinct was always creativity as entertainment. I read history every night. It’s my hobby, my vocation, and my avocation. But I wouldn’t make a history movie, because I wouldn’t go see it.”

Howard spent nearly a year researching and writing, and when he turned in his script, then titled Freedom Fire, Watson and Densham sent him a bottle of champagne.