Why progressive discipline doesn’t work (and what to do instead)

In my book, “progressive discipline” is a dirty phrase. Unfortunately, it’s also the most common approach to dealing with employee behavior and performance problems. This strategy supposedly aims to correct problems using a system of graduating threats. It starts with a verbal warning, followed by written notice if things don’t get better. The whole process is doomed to fail. If you think about it, this is an official company policy to treat people progressively worse while making it progressively more difficult for them to improve.

Punishment can occasionally force temporary behavior changes, but it doesn’t help employees or enact lasting change. So why are companies still practicing progressive discipline? Simply put, it’s the norm. Attorneys and the Society for Human Resource Management recommend it, and employers agree. Many people believe that it’s a “safe” option because it protects companies from being sued or losing unemployment claims. Furthermore, it turns out a good deal of managers—37% of them, in fact—aren’t comfortable having poor-performance conversations, which ends up further diminishing progressive discipline’s appeal and overall effectiveness.

Performance coaching is better than progressive discipline

Admittedly, this practice seems to frustrate managers and HR alike. Under a progressive discipline policy, a manager has to go through the prescribed number of steps, even when an employee isn’t willing to change. Not only does this elaborate firing process eat up time and paperwork, but it also assumes managers are incompetent. It doesn’t allow them to evaluate a situation in a thoughtful way.

An alternative to this ineffective (and disrespectful) status quo is performance coaching. Rather than being punitive and threatening, this problem-solving approach to undesired behavior leads to positive change. It moves faster, sets optimistic expectations, and facilitates cooperative progress rooted in mutual respect. Coaching works to resolve performance problems by building relationships and creating growth. There are several aspects of coaching that set it apart from traditional discipline. But the most important of all is that they tend to involve solving a problem, rather than just documenting a disciplinary action. Here are the three steps that you should take.

1. Prepare for conversations in advance

A progressive discipline is usually the first step to termination, but a coaching approach is not. After my company helped one furnishing business, Arteriors, make the switch from progressive discipline to active coaching, the organization’s HR director discovered her mindset around performance improvement had shifted.

“With coaching, you must have the belief that people will get better,” she told me. “I have to think, ‘This conversation will completely turn this person around.’ That’s hard sometimes. The way we’ve been conditioned often suggests the contrary. But you have to believe your employee can get better and can fix this, or it’s pointless.”

To enter the conversation with the right mindset and maintain respectfulness throughout it, plan the language you’ll use and the details of the situation that they need to address. Avoid loaded words like “moody,” “lazy,” “entitled,” or “disengaged.” They’re not helpful to you or the employee. Stick to facts.