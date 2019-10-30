With layoffs, lawsuits, and a fired CMO, Juul is in free fall

Just four years ago, Juul launched an ad campaign called Vaporized, featuring young people—women in crop tops and puckered lips, men in fitted black tees and swooping haircuts—against popping colored backgrounds next to its slim e-cigarettes. It was the beginning of the company’s rapid ascent. When tobacco company Altria took a 35% stake in Juul less than a year ago, the company was valued at $38 billion. But its fall from grace is happening far quicker.

Yesterday, BuzzFeed reported that earlier this week a former executive filed a lawsuit against Juul alleging that the company knowingly sold more than a million contaminated mint-flavored pods. The news followed a generally rough day for Juul. Already the Wall Street Journal had reported on its plans to cut roughly 15% of its workforce. There was also an executive shake-up. The company has dispensed with CFO Tim Danaher and appointed Guy Cartwright, who joined the company in July to help with operations, as head of finance. Its chief administrative officer, Ashley Gould, and head of advanced technologies, David Foster, are also out. Its chief marketing officer, Craig Brommers, is gone. Juul has curtailed its advertising efforts and reportedly will not be hiring a new CMO. Brommers, who previously worked for Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch, was only hired in April. CEO Kevin Burns stepped down in September, and the company hired a new one: K.C. Crosthwaite, head of growth at Altria, Juul’s biggest investor and a tobacco industry heavyweight. Crosthwaite has now taken steps to reconfigure the company’s trajectory, reimagine the c-suite, rein in potential losses, and navigate the shifting regulatory space. “As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help Juul Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world,” Crosthwaite said in a prepared statement. Juul’s cofounders, James Monsees and Adam Bowen, have also stepped aside from their respective positions as chief product officer and chief technology officer. They will now advise Crosthwaite as part of a founders’ office. The series of ousters and the company’s decision to eliminate the CMO position entirely is a shocking turn of events, considering that in the first half of the year Juul spent $104 million in advertising, according to Adweek. It’s not just the dollars, either. Juul campaigns have made the act of surrounding oneself in halos of white smoke synonymous with cool (not unlike the cigarette ads of yore). But it had a greater promise. On the surface, here was a company that was going to make quitting smoking chic. What no one had considered was that e-cigarettes may be their own public-health problem, making Juul’s once-admired marketing efforts look like a weapon. Regulators step in Juul’s current turmoil comes amid a confluence of regulatory concerns with Juul and flavored vaping products.

Still, Juul was once welcomed as a tool for helping smokers to quit, and many who are critical of the e-cigarette bans are mourning the loss of what they see as a valuable asset in reducing smoking. It’s still unclear whether Juul really does inspire smokers to quit. A peer-reviewed survey of tobacco users revealed that three-quarters of respondents had Juuled in the last 30 days, and only a third were using Juul to quit smoking. There are still more questions to answer about the health impact of vaporizers. A few studies have found traces of toxic metals in e-cigarette vapors. Researchers are also studying the impact of oil vapors on the lungs. This research may further condemn vapes—Juul’s and everyone else’s. Perhaps the hardest-to-stomach element of this story is that in restricting the market for vaporizers and e-cigarettes, regulators in areas with the strictest rules may drive consumers to the black market, or to cigarettes—possibly worsening public health. There are glimmers of hope though. Some states are thinking critically about how to legislate e-cigarettes in more nuanced ways, mitigating their worst qualities. Colorado and California, for example, have been holding hearings to better understand how they might regulate the most toxic materials inside vaporizers, rather than the whole device. After all, it’s proving difficult to simply put Juul back in its box and shelve it. People already like it too much.