Don’t build new renewable energy in California. Build it in the upper Midwest first

“Location, location, location” has long been the mantra of the real estate industry. A property’s location is considered more important than the qualities of the property itself. Perhaps unexpectedly, a similar rule applies to renewable energy infrastructure.

A new study out of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Harvard C-CHANGE), titled “Climate and Health Benefits of Increasing Renewable Energy Deployment in the United States,” has found that the locations where renewable energy sources are built in the U.S. matter as much as, if not more than, the type of renewable energy that’s built there.

“If you’re interested in maximizing health benefits and maximizing planet benefits, you should build [renewable energy] in the Great Lakes or in the upper Midwest,” says the study’s lead author, Harvard C-CHANGE research associate Jonathan Buonocore.

Though Buonocore calls location “more important” than the type of renewables installed, certain renewable energy forms are still better suited to particular areas. For instance, installing wind turbines in the upper Midwest will offer both the greatest cost and public health benefits compared to locations anywhere else in the country. As for solar panels, they’re best set in the Great Lakes/mid-Atlantic region. Overall, Harvard C-CHANGE reported that the potential climate and health benefits of deploying renewable energy are about four times higher for those living in the Midwest than for those living in California.

Breaking this down by cost, the Harvard study reported that while 1 megawatt hour of energy produced from wind in California is worth $28, that same amount of wind energy is worth $113 in the upper Midwest. To measure this, the study’s authors used the “social cost of carbon,” defined during the Obama Administration as a way to determine the “social benefits of reducing carbon dioxide emissions into cost-benefit analyses of regulatory actions.” Essentially, it gives the negative effects of climate change a dollar value.

Buonocore and team tried to consider “all the future impacts of climate change” in determining how much money each U.S. region would save by cutting carbon emissions. They looked at agricultural disruption, displacement (like people having to move due to rising sea levels), and even the spread of infectious diseases.

The research team also looked at the health benefits that would result from building more renewable energy solutions and therefore improving air quality. Using a few different air pollution models, the researchers, as Buonocore puts it, “looked at the value of basically reducing the risk of death.” This meant considering how lower air pollution would contribute to the reduction in cases of respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, and strokes.