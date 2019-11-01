Ikea tarot cards let you see into the fütüre

Over the past few years, products promoting self-care and wellness have flooded the market. Traditional spiritual practices, like burning palo santo and reading the night sky, have also become trendy. And though forcing these indigenous, historically demonized rituals into the mainstream is potentially problematic , the silver lining is that more people are, in theory, equipped to handle life’s inevitable ebbs and flows. Tarot cards and astrology are also experiencing their own renaissance .

Akiva Leffert, a software engineer, hopes to appeal to this wellness space with his recently released project, a deck of tarot cards with a surprising twist: All of the images used to represent the tarot pictures come from Ikea assembly manuals.

While tarot decks can differ stylistically, they all tend to follow the same general set of rules: There are usually 22 major arcana (trump) cards, and 56 minor arcana (suit) cards, totaling a deck of 78.

“I thought of the meaning of each card and tried to look for images that made me feel that. Or sometimes there were images that were really good and I just had to use them,” Leffert explains. “I downloaded, like, 40 Ikea pamphlets to look for images.”

Leffert’s idea for this nontraditional tarot deck emerged a few weeks ago, when he went to Ikea for a friend’s birthday (yes, really). As part of the festivities, he decided to be a fortune teller for the night, and it occurred to him that the diagrams in Ikea’s famous flatpack instructions would be a perfect fit for a simple, quirky deck.

“It was very easy to attach these symbols to Ikea,” Leffert says. “For example, I instantly saw a card that was perfect for ‘The Tower’ [in a manual]: There was a person tumbling backward.”

Instead of familiar minor arcana symbols like wands, swords, and coins, the budding game designer superimposed sofas, lamps, and Allen keys on each card. On the “World” tarot card, where one might expect a globe, Leffert has added a black-and-white line drawing of an Ikea warehouse instead.