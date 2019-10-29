How to help California wildfire victims: 9 things you can do as Kincade, Tick, Getty fires burn

Fed by powerful winds and cloudless skies, fires continue to rage across California . The Kincade fire in the Sonoma County wine country has swelled to over 70,000 acres—twice the size of San Francisco—and has forced about 200,000 people from their homes. Los Angeles County was just getting a handle on the Tick and Saddle Ridge fires when the new Getty inferno flared up, threatening the famed art museum complex.

Some people have already lost their homes, and many more may. Far more will be without homes or electricity for some time. They all need help, which you can best provide by donating money to relief organizations working in the communities. Several provide shelter, food, toiletries, cash, and counseling support to people, while others offer rescue and care for displaced pets.

You can donate to umbrella organizations providing aid across the state or focus on specific needs in specific regions.

Statewide

Sonoma County

Los Angeles County