Fox News would prefer you didn’t chant ‘lock him up’ at Trump

Who: Hallowed bastion of fair and balanced reportage, Fox News.

Why we care: An incredible moment from Sunday night’s World Series game 5 went mega-viral. It was the topic on everybody’s lips early on Monday, from office kitchen encounters to the morning show gabfests. I’m talking, of course, about when a guy in the stands got hit in the chest with a home run ball, and managed not to spill his beer.

Or at least that’s what Fox News would have its viewers believe was the most notable moment from the game.

On the president’s favorite TV show, Fox & Friends, a segment devoted to Sunday night’s game somehow elided the fact that the president got roundly roasted by tens of thousands of baseball fans. Not only did the crowd boo when Trump, who was in attendance, was introduced at the top of the game, they also chanted “lock him up.” Between all the Baby Trump balloons and protests, and the occasional pointed facial expression, it’s fairly well documented how people in other countries tend to greet Donald Trump. It’s pretty significant, however, to see critical mass at a nonpartisan sporting event come to loud, vivid agreement on the subject here in the United States.

Not to the good folks at Fox News, though. “They were greeted with mixed reaction but they were out there smiling, waving to everybody as you can see in the crowd,” correspondent Jillian Mele reports to the Fox & Friends host. In a segment caught by Media Matters for America, she then goes on to show a boo-free clip of Trump’s introduction at the game, before spending nearly three minutes on the guy who got hit in the chest with the ball.