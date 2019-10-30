5 indispensable iPhone time-savers

Like just about every iPhone owner, you probably opened the box, peeled the plastic from your new phone, and started using it—nonexistent user manual be damned. And like just about every other iPhone user, you’re probably not using said device as smartly as you could be. In that spirit, here are some tips and tricks that’ll help you use your iPhone more efficiently.

First, a little housekeeping: we’re dealing with an iPhone 11 here running version 13.1.3 of the iOS software. These tips should work for most modern iPhones running most versions of iOS 13, though.

1. Faster photos

We’ve all been there: a perfectly photogenic moment gets thwarted by the extra seconds it takes to find the Camera app, fire it up, and take the shot. There’s got to be a better way! (Spoiler: there is indeed a better way.)

From the Lock screen, you’ll notice a little camera icon in the lower-right corner. But it’s in an awkward spot unless you have both hands on the phone. And there’s an even faster way to reel off a quick shot anyway: simply swipe to the left. That quick-launches the Camera app instantly, with one hand and zero fumbling. While you’re at it, check out additional Lock screen tricks here.

2. Squash the swipes

Ever since Apple unceremoniously killed the Home button, it’s been all swipes, all the time. If you long for simpler days, you’ll be happy to know that there is a way by which to get a reasonable facsimile of the Home button back. Head into Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch, and then toggle the feature on. From there, select Single-Tap, and from the menu that follows, select Home.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll notice a little on-screen Home button that you can move around to various parts of the screen. Position it how you like it, and when you’re in an app and want to go back out to the Home screen, well . . . you know what to do. More on the AssistiveTouch feature can be found here.

3. Twinkle-toed typing

Forget hunting and pecking for each individual letter while you’re trying to type something. With iOS 13, Apple has finally infused the default keyboard with some slick sliding action. Called QuickPath, the feature lets you swipe from letter to letter without lifting your finger and guesses your desired word along the way based on the letters you’re stringing together.