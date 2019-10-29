This is how journaling can make you a more effective leader

You’ve probably heard how journaling can help with your mental health and well-being, no matter whether that involves writing down what you’re grateful for or your reflections at the end of the day . It can also help you become a better leader. Keeping a journal is one of the most effective ways to reflect on your daily experiences and make stronger, more nuanced decisions.

One caveat: If the word “journaling” evokes visions of a loopy self-help seminar or an embossed diary under lock and key, it’s time to shake off those stereotypes. Writing down your thoughts is a powerful tool for growth—whether you lead a team of three or 300. Here’s why.

The benefits of journaling

According to Impraise founder Bas Kohnke, today’s leaders need to master five soft skills: active listening, self-compassion, empathy, vulnerability, and honesty. A journal is a private—and inherently candid—space where you can explore and strengthen these skills.

As a leader, your unique perspective is both a creative and competitive advantage. It’s the secret sauce that can change the entire trajectory of your organization. But a frenzied schedule can drown out your most valuable insights, Nancy J. Adler—the S. Bronfman Chair in Management at McGill University—said in a Harvard Business Review article. Writing in a journal allows you to access those innovative ideas lurking below the surface.

Studies also show that journaling can strengthen the immune system and ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety. “Writing something down stops things from going around and around in our heads,” psychologist Dr. Jane McCartney told the Telegraph. “This puts things in perspective; it stops you from obsessing and can help us make sense of our jumble of thoughts and feelings.”

Perhaps most importantly, leading people and organizations is demanding work. Research shows that when leaders crumple under pressure, teams also suffer. Journaling serves as a pressure valve to help you release and manage stressful experiences.

How to get started

Don’t know where to start? Block off at least 20-30 minutes on your calendar and find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed. Turn off digital notifications and put your phone in a drawer, if necessary. Now, you have just one choice to make: digital or paper?