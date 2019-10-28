Beyond Meat beats the Street in 1st full quarter since its IPO

Plant-based meat is hot right now, so it’s no surprise that Beyond Meat reported its first-ever quarter of net income when it released its third-quarter earnings after the market closed this afternoon.

This marks the company’s first full quarter since going public in May.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenues of $92 million, up 250% from the third quarter of 2018, and net income of $4.1 million (6 cents per diluted common share) versus a net loss of $9.3 million this time last year.

Refinitiv had forecast revenues of $82.2 million and EPS of 3 cents.

Beyond Meat credited its quarterly performance with higher sales volume, the result of more interest in meat alternatives from stores, restaurants, and the food-service industry; international sales; and existing customers buying more of the company’s products. The company’s third quarter ended September 28.

Beyond Meat’s IPO was one of the most successful in recent years.

“We remain focused on expanding our distribution footprint, both domestically and abroad, building our brand, introducing new innovative products into the marketplace, and bolstering our infrastructure and internal capabilities to fuel our future growth,” president and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement