Magic Happens When Companies Close the Customer Experience Gap

Gartner researchers predict that by 2022, more than 50 percent of major new business systems will incorporate continuous intelligence that uses real-time, contextual data to improve decisions. In this video interview at the recent SAP TechEd 2019 event in Las Vegas, I saw how organizations are already closing the gap between a company’s promise and the actual customer experience.

“This is our experience management vision. It’s not about receiving a customer survey with a score. It’s about closing the customer experience gap,” said Sumita Jayaraman, product marketing director at SAP C/4HANA. “You need to respond in a timely manner to all the data you collect. If someone gives you a good review, send them a discount offer quickly. If someone has negative feedback, act fast to fix it.”

Open source opens doors to agility

While it might seem like social media outrage is fueling massive corporate response to unhappy constituents, the reality is much more nuanced. Whether someone is a consumer or employee, their experience consists of millions of moments, translating to touch points on multiple devices and across enterprise systems over time. Corralling all that data into consistently meaningful responses requires significant integration. This is where SAP C/4HANA Foundation and SCP Extension Factory come in. According to Jayaraman, these solutions allow developers to quickly connect data across different applications such as SAP C/4HANA and Qualtrics.

“SAP C/4HANA Foundation is based on open source microservices so developers can quickly build extensions in consumable chunks, without disrupting core business processes,” she says. “For example, a company using SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud can connect data from a mobile app for the customer loyalty program, along with information from sales, services and retail stores. Developers can easily build the entire customer journey for where their business needs to go.”

This kind of agility is critical when technology is rapidly changing, she added.

Bringing data together improves customer experience

If companies don’t get data integration right, they could lose important advantages. Gartner researchers predicted the top 10 global retailers will use contextualized real-time pricing, through mobile, to manage and adjust in-store prices for customers by 2025. They also said that within two years, 90 percent of large enterprises will not achieve competitive advantage through mobile strategies. The culprits? Siloed investments in mobile customer engagement technologies.

“IT landscapes are heterogeneous, typically making data integration time-consuming and costly,” says Jayaraman. “However, when you can easily combine operational O-data from SAP C/4HANA with experience X-data from Qualtrics, companies can deliver a superior customer experience as one consistent brand. The more companies can integrate their data, the more seamless the customer experience can be.”