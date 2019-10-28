Read: Katie Hill vows to keep fighting ‘cyber exploitation’ of women in letter resigning from Congress

Less than two weeks after conservative blog RedState published intimate photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill, she has announced her resignation. Along with the photos, more of which were later published by the Daily Mail, RedState alleged that Hill had an affair with an unnamed aide—which is against House rules.

While denying those specific allegations, Hill later admitted to having a three-way romance with a female campaign staff member and her husband, who she is now divorcing, CNN reports. As a result of that relationship, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Hill “has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable.”

On Sunday, Hill announced her resignation, saying, “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

However, while Hill admits she has made “mistakes,” she also says her situation highlights the threat to women everywhere who could have photos of private and intimate moments weaponized against them via revenge porn—that is, intimate images a former partner publishes or allows to be published without the other person’s permission. Such revenge porn is often released to shame a person and damage their reputation.

“Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options,” Hill said.

But Hill said she’s not only fighting for herself.

Now my fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering public light. Thank you for allowing me to turn my focus on this particular battle right now, and know that I stand with you as we continue to fight for the many important issues that brought me to Congress in the first place.

You can read Hill’s full statement below.