Editor’s pick: These are the ultimate, comfortable, wrinkle-free work pants

When I Slacked one of my Fast Company colleagues the other day about why she wears the Everlane Work Pant multiple times a week, I was met with an ALL CAPS response (which I’ve removed for ease of reading).

“These pants never wrinkle!” she wrote. “They feel like I’m putting on some sort of compression-like garment all over my lower body—but in a good way. They’re soft, yet firm. They’re stretchy, yet hold their shape. The elastic waistband falls at the right place, making it easy to tuck in shirts and keep them in place. They also pair great with a blazer.”

And then the grand finale: “They’re the perfect work pant!”

That was enough to send me to the brick-and-mortar Everlane store on Prince Street in Manhattan in search of my own perfect pant. I combed the racks for the Side-Zip Work Pant only to find that they did not have my size in-store in my preferred shade of Cocoa Brown (although my colleague is partial to Slate Grey). But I was able to try on my size in another color—and found everything my colleague said to be true. The pants are tight, but they are meant to fit snugly. (Frankly, I appreciate a pant that has the chutzpah to hold me in.) The seam running down the back of the leg actually lengthens my athletically built legs.

The four-way stretch cotton is durable and thick and doesn’t show signs of stretching out after a few hours (my personal grievance with stretch-fit fabrics). My colleague swears her pants haven’t started sagging, even after a year of regular wear. I prefer the Fixed-Waist ($58) version to her Side-Zip. I find the fixed waist prevents gaping. Plus, I like the clean look of all zippers and buttons being hidden when you have a shirt tucked into them.

Everlane is also currently running its choose what you pay promotion, where they allow shoppers to choose the price for all of the items they’ve overproduced—a cashmere sweater starts at $60, a silk blouse starts at $77, and the Side-Zip Work Pant starts at $30. That’s 40% off the original price. Plus, this Sunday, October 27, Everlane is offering free shipping (10/26 at 9 p.m. PT through 10/27 at 9 p.m. PT) on all online orders.

