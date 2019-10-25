Simulated torture, underwear-only haunted houses: How did the Halloween business get so scary?

October means pumpkin spice and everything nice for some people, but for others, it’s all about the thrill of being scared witless.

People have been paying for scary experiences for centuries. According to the Smithsonian, early relatives to modern haunted houses began experimenting with morbid themes like dismemberment, for example, at the turn of the 20th century. However, the traditional haunted house didn’t become a cultural icon until the opening of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in 1969. Disney brought the attraction to life with the use of a series of illusions known as Pepper’s ghost, which utilized refracted light to project the shapes of ghastly images. Disney’s scare tactics also involve classic devices like eyes on a picture following visitors down a creepy corridor and mischievous ghosts dancing in a ballroom, or popping up in a mirror.

These methods still work for some, but the ways in which people seek to be scared are constantly evolving—and in some cases, getting more intense.

A cursory Google search for the “scariest haunted house in the world” yields the same result⁠—McKamey Manor. It’s the haunted house that offers to pay survivors of the 10-hour ordeal $20,000. Spoiler alert: it’s such a scary experience that no one has ever completed it, and the current record holder managed to last six hours.

But referring to McKamey Manor as a haunted house is a misnomer. McKamey Manor is part of a genre of intense horror that has emerged over the past decade where folks create immersive experiences for people to pay to be psychologically tormented: simulated kidnappings, water torture, bondage, coming in contact with scorpions, roaches, and tarantulas, being manhandled, and more. McKamey Manor is so intense that anyone interested must go through an application process, pass a doctor’s physical, go through a social media screening, and sign a 40-page waiver. Other popular extreme horror experiences like Blackout and The Alone Experience also require willing victims to sign waivers.

That is far from more traditional haunted experiences, like, say, Knotts Scary Farm, with its elaborate transformation of its amusement park into a creepy haven for jump scares and the like.

So when did hauntings get so complicated?