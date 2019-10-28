The future of kids’ entertainment will determine the future of entertainment

There was a time in the late 1980s when I believed that the generation of children born between the baby boomers and millennials should be called the Sesame Street Generation.

Gen X, as we ended up being tagged (thanks, Doug Coupland), had a special relationship with TV. As the children of families where increasingly both parents worked, it was our babysitter, our after-school playdate, our dinner companion.

Before Sesame Street, if TV was our friend, it was more Oscar the Grouch than Snuffleupagus. Just eight years before Sesame Street debuted (the golden anniversary of its first show is November 10), President Kennedy’s FCC chairman Newton Minow infamously called TV “a vast wasteland.” As Minow detailed in that speech, a day of TV meant “game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, western bad men, western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials—many screaming, cajoling, and offending.”

Sesame Street—with its fresh voice for speaking to, educating, and entertaining children—reflected the now-forgotten positive note in Minow’s speech: “When television is good, nothing—not the theater, not the magazines or newspapers—nothing is better.” For children and their parents, Sesame Street was the antidote to everything that concerned Minow.

The innovations Sesame Street represented in kids’ entertainment soon grew to be incorporated into The Electric Company, Zoom, and the 1972 album Free To Be You and Me and its subsequent TV special. All of them mixed multicultural casts, song, dance, sketches, and a contemporary aesthetic to deliver lessons both modern and timeless to children while not being grating to their parents.

Sesame Street and the subgenre it inspired were undeniably important in the early days of public broadcasting, giving PBS destination programming and an identity that clearly differentiated it from the traditional broadcast TV networks. They were also an oasis from the status quo: Network programming for children had become a host for such invasive advertising that in 1978 President Jimmy Carter’s Federal Trade Commission launched what became a controversial effort to rein in what it labeled KidVid.

It’s a curious historical footnote worth thinking about in late 2019 as kids’ entertainment has become the single-most important aspect of the global fight to dominate the future of entertainment.