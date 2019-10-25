This is what happens when Harvey Weinstein goes out in public now

Practically since the very moment Weinstein was brought down, though, people have been concern trolling over whether the #MeToo pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction. So many vocally resent the rise of so-called cancel culture; the idea that, once given a taste of justice, women who have been victimized won’t be satisfied until they see consequences for⁠—gasp⁠—even men who don’t quite rise to the Weinsteinian level of menace.

Before we all start crying our eyes out for those men, though, the ones who merely hit on or groped their assistants and didn’t allegedly rape anyone, let’s check in with Harvey Weinstein and how his cancellation is going.

Earlier this week, the pariah producer attended an artist event called Actor’s Hour at Downtime bar on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. He was invited by someone, allegedly Actor’s Hour producer Alexandra Laliberte, and welcomed into the bar. Then he was given a table, which he sat at not alone. While all early signs may have pointed to Weinstein’s rare public appearance going mostly under the radar, over the course of the evening he was confronted by three women—one from the stage while performing standup comedy, and two more walking right up to his table.

The way the room reacted to these confrontations, however, is even more terrifying than the idea of Weinstein having a night out relatively unnoticed.

***TW Sexual Assault*** Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I'm so furious and sad and frustrated. Here is a thread about what happened. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

On Thursday morning, comedian Amber Rollo tweeted unsparingly about the incident. She explained how, as a rape survivor herself, she could not pretend it was normal to find the most infamous alleged rapist in America enjoying a night out on the town in New York City, let alone in the same bar as her. Rollo’s account of how comedian Kelly Bachman called out what was happening when it was her turn to perform, and how actor Zoe Stuckless and Rollo herself followed suit later on, right to Weinstein’s face, came to vivid life when video later emerged online.