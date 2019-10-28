Women founders have it tough. Women in “hard tech” have it tougher

It’s worse than you think: By now, most businesspeople know that women-led companies have raised less than 3% of U.S. venture capital dollars, a number that has remained stubbornly fixed even as the number of firms and the total dollars invested has grown in recent years . For women running “hard” tech companies (I’ll define what I mean in a moment), it’s an even tinier fraction.

Recently, more resources have been dedicated to advancing the path for women in the workforce. For example, earlier this month, Melinda Gates committed to investing $1 billion to improve women’s power and influence in the United States. While these initiatives are noble, we have a long way to go, particularly when it comes to VCs investing in women-led deep tech businesses and women in STEM.

Despite those paltry numbers, this is not to say that female-founded and led companies can’t achieve success. Billion-dollar organizations led by women (like Rent the Runway and Glossier, two women-founded companies that are valued at more than a $1 billion,) have received funding and thrived. But there is a pattern of evident bias around which types of women-led businesses investors are more likely to buy into. Investors can picture a woman running a company focused on beauty, fashion, wellness, or maternity but few can picture a woman leading a technology company.

I am cofounder of goTenna, a wireless technology company that has built three generations of hardware, software, and networking protocols. Our tech is fully commercialized (and patented), we have multimillion-dollar contracts from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, and we can boast real-world after-action-reports detailing how our technology saves lives. The company is the definition of “hard tech,” which Silicon Valley uses as shorthand for companies that go beyond software or app-based solutions and try to address more complex technology challenges. Chip makers, some B2B tech companies, and goTenna fall under this category.

Yet over the course of raising four venture rounds, my credibility has been questioned over and over again. My gender, coupled with not having an engineering background, distracted VCs from the potential of goTenna’s technology and the success goTenna’s achieved so far.

During our Series C fundraise, I started to wonder whether my experiences—which have escalated from frustrating to unacceptable—are unique. I reached out to Crunchbase to see if they’d pull data to test my hypothesis: that female-led, deep tech businesses are significantly underfunded, even more so than traditionally underfunded female-led businesses.

We crunched the data and found it proved my hypothesis. Only $10B, or 2.6%, of $383B total venture dollars invested between 2014 and 2019, has gone to female-only led teams, even though they represent 4.92% of venture-backed companies. That is 44% less than they might have received if VCs were doling out cash on a proportional basis. But perhaps most appalling is that the women founders who are most impacted are those in non-female focused business categories. We raised 54% less than our fair share of VC funding, while women in female business categories raised 110 cents to the dollar.