Save the date! The Popeyes chicken sandwich is coming back

Two and half months ago, Americans went nuts over the new Popeyes chicken sandwich . Demand was so high and so immediate that the restaurant chain ran out.

Consumers who wanted to try it—or who had already and wanted to go back for seconds, thirds, etc.—weren’t happy.

Now, their wait is over. Popeyes announced today that the instant-infatuation ‘wich will return on Sunday, November 3.

The summer sensation really captured the public’s imagination and taste buds after an August 19 tweet from Chick-fil-A that went viral. From there, American poultry lovers gobbled up the $3.99 sandwich, which had launched the previous week.

The concoction consists of buttermilk-battered white meat on a brioche bun with pickles and mayonnaise or spicy Cajun spread. Before September even began, Popeyes was out of the chicken sandwich.

In response to a question about what the chain is doing to prevent another shortfall, Popeyes said it “learned from this experience” but did not offer specifics.

The company declined to say how many sandwiches it had sold during the summer.