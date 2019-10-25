Failure will hurt more than you think. Here’s how to learn from it anyway

There’s a reason why the Pursuit of Happiness —the true story starring Will Smith about a down-on-his-luck salesman and single dad who finds his way to the top—was a hit. We like to romanticize failure. We root for the underdog at the movies, and we revere the billionaire who started as a college dropout. From a distance, failure seems noble. But in reality, it’s painful and messy.

But failure is connected with success. While most research is judicious in saying it makes (only) correlations between data, a new Northwestern University study found causal connections between failure and success. In researching 1,184 grant applications with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it found those who stuck it out after failure ultimately had a higher likelihood of success. While a small percentage dropped out after failing to receive funding, those who stayed the course after a failure saw a 6% increase in success.

The messiness of failure

But despite the lofty notions about failure and its dignity, the truth is, it hurts to fail. It’s hard, painful, and often messy, and tears and sniffles might also be involved. At best, failure can feel like a waste of time. At worst, it can feel like a personal indictment. Failure can cause you to regroup, retrench, or backup.

It can also cost money and time (like the new suit you bought for the interview or the move you made to the city for the job that didn’t last). It can cause you to course correct (the meeting went sideways, and now you need to rethink the project). Failure can make you question yourself—who you are and what you’re good at. This is what makes it messiest of all.

How do you get through the turmoil that can come from failure. Here are six tips:

1. Remind yourself failure isn’t about you as a person

Failure is about a skill or capability you can build. Take a growth mindset where you don’t look at your talent as a stagnant set but as something you can develop, nurture, and strengthen. Changing course is a typical response to failure (after all, some of the subjects did), but if you stick with something and continue trying, it can pay big dividends down the line.

2. Accept it

Your failure might have been due to things outside of your control. The system might have also worked against you. But rather than dwelling on those things, you need to focus on how you had a role to play in your failure.