Who got a raise last year? Millennials and men

MagnifyMoney by LendingTree did a survey to quench that curiosity and see which demographic groups saw their paychecks grow in the last year. Here’s the CliffNotes version: If you’re a millennial man, cheers to you.

According to the poll, 64% of men reported pay increases versus 52% of women, plus 64% of millennials got raises versus 61% of Gen-Xers and 47% of baby boomers. Men and millennials also were more likely to get those salary bumps along with job promotions.

The survey considers millennials ages 23-38, Gen-Xers ages 39-54, and baby boomers ages 55-73.

“While millennials are more likely to be in the growth stage of their career, it’s also worth noting that in 2016, millennials became the largest generation in the workforce,” MagnifyMoney said on its website. “Millennials were also the most likely of any generation to report that their raise came with a promotion. Not bad for the generation everyone likes to laugh at for being ‘lazy.'”

Qualtrics’ online survey of 543 Americans who work at least 30 hours per week was conducted for MagnifyMoney September 5-9. You can check out the full survey here.