This startup helps match veterans to the support services they need

As Veterans Day rolls around each year, calls to honor the people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces escalate. Commercials of soldiers joyfully reuniting with their families begin to air. And let’s not forget the bargains that are available during Veterans Day sales.

But, the daily reality for many veterans is starker:

1.4 million veterans live in households that participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank.

A Department of Housing and Urban Development study found that on a single night in January 2018, over 37,800 veterans were experiencing homelessness.

More than 40% of the 4.2 million veterans from Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn screen positive or reported that they were told by a health professional that they have a mental health condition.

Finding a new civilian life

Approximately 200,000 people transition from military service to civilian life each year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A 2015 report from Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans & Military Families, their top challenges in transition include navigating VA programs, benefits, and services (60%); finding a job (55%); and adjusting to civilian culture (41%).

Veterans Dan Brillman and Taylor Justice learned of these challenges firsthand and through their friends and colleagues. Justice was medically discharged in 2007 after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and serving as an infantry officer in the Army. He then joined a Philadelphia nonprofit that provided services for veterans.

Brillman joined the military as an Air Force reserve pilot in 2007 after graduating from Yale University the year before. He was deployed twice to the Middle East in 2010 and 2012. After returning to the U.S., he went to business school at Columbia University, where he met Justice in 2012. “In my second year, veterans that I served with . . . started coming to me with their both health and social service issues, thinking that I could solve them,” Brillman says.

He tried to help, he says, but the services they needed were delivered through many different institutions and agencies. According to nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar, there are more than 45,000 nonprofits that provide services to veterans in the U.S. However, there was no cohesive method for finding those organizations or the services they offer. When Brillman and Justice met, the two quickly realized that they shared an interest in working to improve this process.