How to stop fear from driving your decision-making process

When I turned down a role at McKinsey & Company to start Flyhomes with my cofounder Steve Lane, I confronted a looming fear of failure. I asked myself, what if I fail as an entrepreneur and derail my career trajectory? I knew there were no guarantees.

At the time, my wife and I had a young daughter and wanted another child (not a good time to consider a bold career move). We toiled over the decision and imagined all the worst-case scenarios, but I ultimately went for it.

This is because we were able to analyze the risk with what I now call “The Fear Less Framework.” This framework allowed me to distill my fears, and as a result, I was able to see my concern for what they are: legitimate, likely, fabled, or null. I was then able to remain true to my goals and make an objective—not a fear-driven—decision. Here are the six questions that I asked myself.

1. What are all of the potential risks of my decision?

Before starting my own company, I walked through all of the worst-case scenarios. Listing my fears helped me understand the risks of my decision and ensured that I operated without unspoken fear hiding in the shadows. In addition to my fears, I also wrote all of what I perceived to be risks with starting Flyhomes. I asked myself, what are the worst possible things that could happen? I wrote down everything I could think of, even if they were far-fetched.

I wrote, “I lose the opportunity of my dream job and fall behind in my career,” and “If I compromise my ability to keep my kids in a good school district, they won’t get the best education.” Sure, these fears are a bit of a stretch, but acknowledging even fantastical fears by bringing them into broad daylight allowed me to take away some of their power.

2. What values can I associate with those fears?

Once I had my list of fears and risks, I assigned tangible and intangible value to each item. In other words, how “okay” will I be if those scenarios occur? Can I survive them?

For example, “I’d be okay if I have to take a significant pay cut for the first three years I’m in business,” or “Being able to take at least one long vacation per year with my family is a must.” I discovered that while I was worrying about many different things at once, they all carried varying degrees of risks.