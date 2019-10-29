Taking the Leap: How large corporations can stay ahead of disruption

The only constant is change. And these days, change happens fast in the corporate world. Even the most proven companies can lose their footing when innovative upstarts disrupt the status quo. But amid the pitched competition and continuous threat of disruption, established brands increasingly are embracing the benefits of playing offense. “There’s no reason an incumbent can’t disrupt as well as a startup,” says Ralf Dreischmeier, senior partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company and a global leader of Leap by McKinsey . “Disruption can be an opportunity rather than a challenge.”

For many traditional companies, staying ahead of the competition requires a sustained focus on reinvention. In fact, Dreischmeier notes that eight out of the 10 largest companies in the world are serial business builders, launching new ventures to capture new growth opportunities. One area many of these firms are targeting with their new businesses is the digital world, in order to access new customers’ loyalty, generate e-commerce sales, and make inroads into lucrative new markets.

While digital businesses offer plenty of promise, companies often get stuck on the crucial first step: how to build that new business. Some may be tempted to tackle reinvention conservatively, taking an incremental approach. But Dreischmeier says that embracing the opportunity of disruption requires leadership, a clear sense of where the value lies, and, most important, a dedication to act. “The holy grail of new business building for companies is to combine the agility and speed of a startup with the ‘unfair advantage’ of an incumbent by leveraging existing assets like customers and infrastructure,” he says.

At established firms, there’s merit in being methodical, taking the time to analyze the situation from different angles and planning every aspect of the new venture. But such a process can lead to indecision, slowing down the very disruption it’s meant to provoke. An outside partner can jumpstart that process, helping a company break free from analysis paralysis and take meaningful steps toward their goal.

Dreischmeier often works with companies in these types of scenarios, for which he and his McKinsey colleagues have developed a proven approach they call Leap. The foundation of this strategy is building a team led by veteran executives and professionals with expertise in creating successful businesses. Leap by McKinsey draws on experts from the client company, including design leads, digital marketing specialists, business analysts, and data engineers. They work closely and collaboratively to evaluate ideas, build on the client firm’s existing strengths and, ultimately, create a self-sustaining new business.

“Focusing on all dimensions of a successful new business and not just one aspect, like technology, is key here,” Dreischmeier says. “Our Leap methodology does exactly that.”

THE INCUMBENT EDGE