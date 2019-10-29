If it looks like a steak and tastes like a steak, in this case, it’s a mushroom

The launch of the brand today is a milestone for the plant-based meat industry, where companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat have grown exponentially by selling ground products like burgers, but haven’t yet offered whole cuts of “meat.” Mycelium is unique in that it says it can naturally replicate the taste and texture of meat. It’s also something that can be produced at scale.

“The particular strain that we use is one of the fastest-growing organisms on the planet,” says Tyler Huggins, cofounder and CEO of Emergy Foods, the startup that launched Meati Foods. (The cofounders met as doctoral students at the University of Colorado, and initially explored the use of mycelium to make next-generation batteries before pivoting into the world of food, where there was more demand for their solution.) “That’s very beneficial for overall production efficiency. Meat demand is very high, so we have to be able to produce large volumes, and time is very important when it comes to the overall cost.

The fibers inside the fungi are key to the texture of the company’s new food. The mycelium’s long strands of fiber “are similar to muscle strands in products like steaks and chicken breasts,” Huggins says. “That’s very difficult to replicate with plant-based proteins. . . . That’s why you see mostly ground products because it’s just difficult. We have that natural fibrous structure and so that gives you the mouthfeel of whole-muscle products.”

The company “brews” the mycelium inside fermentation tanks, where it grows so quickly that it can fill a tank overnight. Then the material is harvested, separated from water, blended with a few natural ingredients such as vegetables, and formed into the shape of a steak or chicken breast using a proprietary process. Because no real research existed about how to work with mycelium in this way, the company’s researchers are figuring it out themselves. Their technique uses minimal processing and avoids the need for soy, wheat, or pea protein, because the mushrooms have enough protein naturally.

At the scale of a large commercial brewery, the company could produce a very large amount of food quickly. “At scale, we could produce the meat equivalent of nearly 4,500 cows overnight using a process that’s over a thousand times more efficient per acre as far as resource use,” Higgins says. “And even compared to something like soy, which has had tons of money and time to develop the most efficient process they can, we’re well over 20 times more efficient at producing protein per acre using significantly less land, water, and energy in the process.”

Like other companies in the alternative meat space, the startup wants to help address the environmental footprint of meat production. Beef has a particularly large impact, both because of the huge amount of land required to grow cattle feed or graze cattle, sometimes expanding into critical areas like the Amazon rain forest, and because cattle belch methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Meati Foods also chose to start with steak as one of its first products because it can sell for a premium, and the products are expensive to produce while the startup is still at a small scale.