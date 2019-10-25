What to do if your coworker is a narcissist

We’ve all worked with a toxic coworker before, though they take many forms: there are those who never seem to do their share of work, or those who always are throwing someone under the bus. On the more extreme end of the spectrum, there are even some who are psychopaths.

But what about working with a narcissist? You’ve probably heard a lot about them—pop culture and politics are rife with examples—and of course much of what you’ve heard is not good.

So, if you think your colleague who is always going on about their achievements, or taking credit for your work may be a narcissist, you may be wondering whether there’s anything you can do to protect yourself.

But as it turns out, not all narcissists are bad. The first move is to identify what sort you’re working with. What all narcissists have in common is a belief that they’re special and have more to offer the world than the world has to offer them. As a result, narcissists often angle for positions of leadership that enable them to influence the thoughts and actions of others.

A field guide to narcissists

Because of their belief that they are special, grandiose narcissists may not listen as effectively as they could. As a result, they miss out on learning opportunities. They also tend to like to see their own ideas succeed, and so making these narcissists feel like an idea is theirs is helpful.

But, many people in leadership positions from politicians to business professionals to actors have this kind of narcissism. And some of them do a lot of good in the world.

If you find yourself working with a grandiose narcissist, you do need to recognize that you will have some difficulty getting credit for your contributions, because narcissists tend to co-opt the credit for things happening within their sphere of influence.