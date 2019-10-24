Lizzo shares credit for her ‘DNA test’ line with Mina Lioness—and sues others claiming plagiarism

Lizzo just took a DNA test—and it turns out that she’s got 100% legal drama, all due to that popular line in her hit song, “Truth Hurts.”

You know the one: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.” It’s been picked up and incorporated into everything (see: Hillary Clinton), and it was featured in Netflix’s “Someone Great” earlier this year. But it turns out Lizzo didn’t create the line herself. She popularized it, sure, but it came from a meme she saw that originated from someone else’s tweet. Lizzo says she never saw the original tweet, but several people are taking credit for helping her write the line, and one of those people is now going to be properly credited.

This started a few months ago, when a woman who goes by Mina Lioness on Twitter called out Lizzo for stealing her words without acknowledging her. Mina Lioness posted that she tweeted the line in February 2017, and that “Truth Hurts” came out seven months later using her exact phrasing.

A frustrated Mina vented on Twitter that Lizzo and her camp were trying to erase her because she couldn’t afford to take them to court.

What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her. I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) August 28, 2019

Lizzo originally maintained that she got the idea for the lyrics from a meme she saw when she wrote the song. Now she and Mina Lioness have settled. Mina tweeted the news yesterday.