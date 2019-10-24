Your student debt could be wiped clean if a DOE official gets his way, but he’s resigning

People with up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt could see that disappear under a proposal from a high-ranking U.S. Department of Eduction official, who’s announce he’s resigning his post.

A. Wayne Johnson, Federal Student Aid’s chief strategy and transformation officer, also wants individuals who’ve already repaid the money they borrowed to be eligible for a tax credit as high as $50,000, according to the Wall Street Journal. Both of these would be buoyed by a proposed 1% tax on corporate earnings.

Nothing can happen without Congressional approval, though.

Johnson described the system the U.S. uses to loan money to students to attend college as “fundamentally broken,” the Journal reported.

“We run through the process of putting this debt burden on somebody . . . but it rides on their credit files—it rides on their back—for decades,” he said. “The time has come for us to end and stop the insanity.”

Student loans have a high default rate. His loan forgiveness idea translates into $925 billion.

Johnson’s boss doesn’t seem to be on board. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has called Democrats’ ideas to tackle the student loan problem in the country “crazy” on Fox News.