How to make fiber supplements fun: Just add sparkles

Is it possible to make fiber supplements, UTI prevention pills, and boric acid suppositories hip? Lauren Bosworth, who founded feminine healthcare brand Love Wellness three years ago, sure thinks so. (You may remember Bosworth as a cast member of the MTV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills.)

This week, Love Wellness launched a new product called Sparkle Fiber that’s an alternative to old-school fiber supplements, like Metamucil. As you’d expect with a name like that, the pills come in a sparkly iridescent container that is fun to take every morning and is designed to improve energy and alleviate bloating. The pill itself contains ingredients like organic broccoli, spinach, and celery, mixed with digestive enzymes to support women’s fiber needs.

Part of the brand’s appeal comes from its fun packaging and clever, tongue-in-cheek product names like “UTI don’t think so.” But Bosworth’s larger goal is to create an engaging and educational brand that will allow women to gain greater control over their health. There are a few other direct-to-consumer startups in this space, like Ritual and Care/of, whose conceit is to deliver personalized packets of daily supplements to customers. Love Wellness, on the other hand, sells products through retailers but not the ones you might expect, like drugstores. Instead, they’re available in all 950 stores of Ulta, a beauty retailer, and will soon be available at Urban Outfitters.

The brand’s approach appears to be working well. Love Wellness expects to generate eight figures in revenue in 2019. It looks poised to continue to grow fast. It recently raised a Series A round of funding through a strategic partnership with a company called PDC Beauty & Wellness, which owns brands like Dr. Teals and Cantu.