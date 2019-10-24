The American public agrees that capitalism is broken—and on how to fix it

Across America and around the world, we are facing tumultuous times. Trust is in short supply. Too many people feel like the current system of free market capitalism simply isn’t working for them, their communities, and the planet.

And who can blame them? Over the past 35 years, the economic value of America’s top 1% in income grew 175%, while the bottom 90% of Americans lost 3% in value. Yet at the same time, we are also sensing the presence of a major opportunity, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a new, upgraded version of the capitalist system that better reflects who we are and what we want to become.

This is not about politics. In fact, we must put politics aside for a moment. If you ask people (as we have done) what they think about business and the purpose of corporations, the vast majority of us are in full agreement. We want a private sector that builds prosperity for all.

At JUST Capital, our polling research has solicited the views of some 95,000 Americans over the past five years, on a fully representative basis, from all across the country. We have hosted focus groups and online discussions, performed in-depth interviews, and conducted qualitative and quantitative surveys on how people want companies to serve their respective stakeholders and what success really looks like.

A highlight of this year’s survey work was that almost 95% of respondents agree with the statement: “Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity.” In other words, we are united in the belief that the best route to long-term, widespread prosperity is through a more just form of capitalism. We have found comparable levels of support for similar sentiments each and every year since we began polling in 2015.

That’s the good news. The better news is that America’s CEOs agree. In August, 181 CEOs signed the Business Roundtable’s new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, which commits to precisely this ideal. The purpose of a company, according to this country’s business leaders, is to create value for all of a company’s stakeholders. This means not just shareholders but their workers, their customers, the communities where they operate (which in our model incorporates suppliers), not to mention the planet itself.

So now we are all on the same page, how do we get there from here? Clearly, a major trust gap still exists. What this year’s survey work also revealed is that only 45% of respondents feel that companies are actually living up to this promise. And 60% felt that companies still prioritized the needs of their shareholders above all else.