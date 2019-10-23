Watch AOC leave Mark Zuckerberg speechless on the topic of Facebook’s political ad rules

Facebook’s controversial (yet only mildly interesting) Libra cryptocurrency plans brought Mark Zuckerberg before the House Financial Services Committee today, but the chief executive’s testimony took a startlingly android-y turn during an exchange with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Fielding questions on Facebook’s advertising policies, Zuckerberg stated that while the company does not allow “voter suppression” ads, such as an ad that promotes a false election date, Facebook does allow politicians to pay to promote lies—at least in some scenarios. When pressed by Ocasio-Cortez on whether she could falsely advertise that, say, Republicans supported Green New Deal legislation under Facebook’s current rules, a fitful Zuckerberg responded that he did not know.

You can watch the full, five-and-a-half minute exchange via the video embedded below.