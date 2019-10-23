How to watch the 2019 World Series live on Fox or YouTube TV without cable

Look, ever since 90 Day Fiancé came on the air, it’s hard to make the case that baseball is still America’s national pastime. But there is at least one week every year when Americans pay attention to the century-old sport, and that’s this week. The 2019 World Series in full swing as the Washington Nationals face off against the Houston Astros, hoping to bring the D.C. franchise its first-ever World Series victory.

For anyone keeping score, the Astros are already down one game, having lost to Washington last night. The series has at least three more games to go, beginning tonight with Game 2 and possibly continuing all the way through next Wednesday. Here’s the remaining schedule:

Wednesday , October 23: Game 2 at Houston, 8 p.m. ET

All the games will air on the Fox broadcast network. For cord cutters who want to stream all the action on their phones, devices, or TVs, you’ll need access to Fox or YouTube TV, which is the presenting sponsor of the World Series this year. I’ve rounded up some choices below. Play ball!