This is your brain on improvisation—and why your creativity depends on it

It’s no surprise that improvisation is seen as a kind of holy grail for creativity. Whether it’s comedians or musicians, the act of creating something novel and interesting out of next to nothing is, indeed, quite remarkable. But what exactly is going on inside an improvising brain?

Most importantly, how can everyday people tap into that kind of creativity?

Your brain on improvisation

Dr. Charles Limb is chief of otolaryngology, neurotology, and skull base surgery—and he’s also a jazz saxophonist.

One of the key tenets of jazz is improvisation. So Limb became curious: What do the brains of jazz musicians look like as they create their art on the fly? Using an fMRI machine, Limb found that activity in the medial prefrontal cortex shot up, while activity in the lateral prefrontal cortex plummeted.

In short, the area of the brain responsible for self-monitoring shut off, and the source of self-expression lit up.

What that basically boils down to is you’re less inhibited when you’re improvising.