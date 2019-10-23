One Congresswoman perfectly summed up Facebook’s hypocritical stance on privacy

Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg underwent yet another grilling from members of Congress , this time focused in part on the company’s Libra cryptocurrency project. But the questioning ranged far beyond that, from Facebook’s political advertising policy to its lax approach to safeguarding user data and privacy.

While Zuckerberg continued the dance he often does during these hearings, where he walks the line of being respectful to Congress even though he seems to have little intention of taking their questions seriously, Representative Katie Porter delivered a powerful examination of Zuckerberg’s hypocrisy during the hearing—particularly when it comes to privacy. The Democratic Congresswoman from California pointed out the discrepancy between what Zuckerberg and other business executives say during Congressional testimony and the arguments they use to defend themselves in federal court.

Porter, a former law professor at UC Irvine, began her questioning by asking Zuckerberg to affirm “that Facebook cares about user privacy and still holds itself to the standards it articulates in its public policies,” including Facebook’s privacy principles. She cited three of Facebook’s principles: that users have control over their privacy, that users own and can delete their information, and that Facebook is accountable.

“If that’s true that you care about privacy and you’re hewing to these principles, why are you arguing, Facebook, in federal court, that consumers can’t hold you liable for any of these promises,” Porter asked. (Because consumers agree to Facebook’s terms of service, Facebook has argued that those agreements release the company from liability.)

Porter continued: “You are arguing in federal court that in a consumer data privacy lawsuit, in which your own lawyers admit that users information was stolen, that the plaintiffs fail to articulate any injury,” she said. “In other words, no harm, no foul. Facebook messed up, but it doesn’t matter. Is that your position?”

Classic. Facebook pretends they care about and will protect user privacy. Meanwhile, an army of their attorneys is marching into federal court to argue it's not their job. Which one is it? pic.twitter.com/xniAlH03sZ — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) October 23, 2019

Zuckerberg squirmed and begged that he did not know the full context of the case she was referring to.