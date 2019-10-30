This international hotel’s attempt to move to sustainable fish is a lesson in the hard path to sustainability

According to the World Wildlife Fund , the number of fish species facing overfishing has tripled in the past 50 years. Overfishing doesn’t just deplete the species of fish people catch on purpose. It can also mean death for sea creatures that get inadvertently caught up in nets and other means fisheries use to, ultimately, put seafood dinners on our tables.

Iberostar, an international hotel chain with outposts in the Caribbean, Spain, and Mexico, has identified this problem and made moves to ensure it’s getting its restaurants seafood from environmentally responsible suppliers. So far, 15% of Iberostar’s seafood suppliers have been certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, meaning these suppliers can verify the chain of custody for the seafood they provide. Both the MSC and ASC seek to protect overfished species by making seafood suppliers comply with fishing laws. The hotel group also reports that 90% of its restaurants’ overall food suppliers are local.

Neither of these efforts are particularly easy—hence the relatively small percentage of sustainably sourced seafood the hotel has managed even with concerted effort. To put it in perspective, Iberostar’s restaurants in the Dominican Republic had to ban 34 species of sea creatures from their menus to meet this goal. Today, the hotel chain reports serving close to 19,000 pounds of MSC- and ASC-certified seafood per month—the equivalent of about 86,000 servings.

“One of our biggest challenges . . . is to first trace where our products come from,” says Iberostar’s director of sustainability, Megan Morikawa. She says that Iberostar is working with its noncertified suppliers to help them make their chains of custody transparent, too.

“These are some of the largest suppliers for the tourism industry in these countries,” says Morikawa. “When they get certified, it opens up an avenue for other hotels to move toward certified seafood.”

Charles Parks, corporate food and beverage director of Iberostar Group in America, says as a chef, he first started noticing an issue with non-sustainable seafood practices “about two years ago.”

“We started to talk about food waste, and the quality—like tuna got really popular really fast, with sushi” and the explosion of interest in Japanese food, Parks says. As the popularity of seafood-based dishes rose, “chefs were asking themselves, how can we get that much product?” Parks started to see lower-quality fish as the industry shifted to accommodate this newfound appetite.