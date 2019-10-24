5 ways to manage your fear of uncertainty

A recent study showed that North Americans are becoming less tolerant of uncertainty.

advertisement

advertisement

The U.S. presidential impeachment inquiry has added another layer of uncertainty to an already unstable situation that includes political polarization and the effects of climate change. As a clinical psychologist in the Washington, D.C. area, I hear people report being stressed, anxious, worried, depressed, and angry. Indeed, an American Psychological Association 2017 survey found that 63% of Americans were stressed by “the future of our nation” and 57% by the “current political climate.” Humans dislike uncertainty in most situations, but some deal with it better than others. Numerous studies link high intolerance of uncertainty to anxiety and anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, PTSD, and eating disorders. While no one person cannot reduce the uncertainty of the current political situation, you can learn to decrease intolerance of uncertainty by implementing these scientifically sound strategies. 1. Commit to gradually facing uncertainty Even though humans encounter uncertain situations every day, we often avoid feeling the discomfort of facing the uncertainty. When unsure how to best proceed with a work assignment, you might either immediately seek help, over-research, or procrastinate. As you prepare for the day, uncertainty about the weather or traffic is quickly short-circuited by checking a phone. Similarly, inquiries about family or friends’ whereabouts or emotions can be instantly gratified by texting or checking social media.

advertisement

All this avoidance of uncertainty leads to relief in the short run but lessens your ability to tolerate anything short of complete certainty in the long run. Tolerance for uncertainty is like a muscle that weakens if not used. So, work that muscle next time you face uncertainty. Start gradually: Resist the urge to reflexively check your GPS the next time you are lost and aren’t pressured for time. Or go to a concert without googling the band beforehand. Next, try to sit with the feelings of uncertainty for a while before you pepper your teenager with texts when he is running late. Over time, the discomfort will diminish. 2. Connect to a bigger purpose Rita Levi-Montalcini was a promising young Jewish scientist when fascists came to power in Italy and she had to go into hiding. As World War II was raging, she set up a secret lab in her parents’ bedroom, studying cell growth. She would later say that the meaning that she derived from her work helped her to deal with the evil outside and with the ultimate uncertainty of whether she would be discovered. What gives your life meaning? Finding or rediscovering your life purpose can help you deal with uncertainty and the stress and anxiety related to it. Focusing on what can transcend finite human existence whether it is religion, spirituality or dedication to a cause—can decrease uncertainty-driven worry and depression.

advertisement

advertisement

Having even a few close family members or friends imparts a feeling that “we are in this all together,” which can protect you from psychological and physical problems. 5. Appreciate that absolute certainty is impossible Nothing is certain in life. The sooner you start thinking about that fact, the easier it will be to face it. Moreover, repeated attempts at predicting and controlling everything in life can backfire, leading to psychological problems like OCD. In spite of civilization’s great progress, the fantasy of humankind’s absolute control over its environment and fate is still just that—a fantasy. So, I say to embrace the reality of uncertainty and enjoy the ride. Jelena Kecmanovic is an adjunct professor of psychology at Georgetown University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.