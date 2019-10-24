These are the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets in 2019

Attention, cats and dogs. (Humans, you can skip this story.) Get ready to get dressed up this Halloween .

A new survey by the National Retail Federation finds that 29 million people plan to put their pets in costumes for the holiday. To make things even more confusing, some of them will opt for animal-themed costumes.

Faster than you can race back to your crate, here’s the breakdown.

Pumpkin—9.3%

Hotdog—7.2%

Superhero—7.2%

Bumble bee—3.9%

Cat—3.2%

Witch—2.5%

Lion—2.2%

Dog—2.1%

Devil—2%

Shark—1.7%

Thankfully, the new-for-2019 Sexy Mister Rogers costume didn’t make the cut for Halloween animal attire.

All in all, Americans plan to dish out $3.2 billion on costumes, though that includes outfits for bipeds, including children, according to the research. And of the adults, 1.8% will dress up as—wait for it—a cat.

The NRF survey recorded answers from 7,419 consumers between September 3-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.