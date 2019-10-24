Being a great listener can benefit your career. Here’s how to do it

Living in a foreign country can be a valuable learning experience. Just ask former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano, who credited his time spent in Japan as a crucial step in his professional development. Why, you might wonder. Because during this time, he learned to listen. According to McKinsey Quarterly Palmisano said, “I learned to listen by having only one objective: comprehension. I was only trying to understand what the person was trying to convey to me. I wasn’t listening to critique or object or convince.”

Living in Japan forced him to devote his attention solely to understanding rather than planning what he’d say next or poking holes in someone’s argument. He discovered the art of great listening, which, as I’ll explain, can vault you ahead in your career, or help take your business to the next level.

It’s important to note that listening and hearing are not the same things. Most of us overestimate our ability to listen, as the Harvard Business Review writes, but these exceptional listeners share a few things in common that we can all learn a little bit from to improve our listening skills.

The professional benefits of tuning in

For starters, good listening fosters the creation of a psychologically safe workplace environment. When your colleagues feel supported, they’re more likely to contribute their ideas. As a result, your team has a higher chance of finding the best solution.

Careful listening fosters understanding between parties, even in the face of disagreement. Research indicates that if you want to persuade people, you should frame your points using your opponents’ moral framework. Rather than arguing with passion, it might be better to listen carefully and respond based on the other person’s perspective. Then, once you reach a consensus, you can work more effectively toward mutual goals.

Listening carefully can help with generating new ideas and identifying smart business opportunities. Bernard T. Ferrari, dean of the Carey Business School of the Johns Hopkins University, once wrote, “Good listening—the active and disciplined activity of probing and challenging the information garnered from others to improve its quality and quantity—is the key to building a base of knowledge that generates fresh insights and ideas.”

It also helps organizations to improve their products or services. Too often, companies focus on what they want to offer to the detriment of what their users want. They fail to listen to valuable feedback and end up alienating the customer.