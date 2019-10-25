See which Halloween candy is contributing to child labor and deforestation

Deciding what candy to give at Halloween can be a difficult choice. Do you want to be a Mounds person or an Almond Joy person? Do you want to give out raisins (hopefully not)? But if you decide on M&Ms or Butterfingers or even the cheerfully named Mr. Goodbar, you might be doing something pretty scary.

Those treats all come from major chocolate companies—Mars, Nestlé, and Hershey, respectively—that still have less than ideal protections in place to prevent child labor abuses in the countries they source cocoa from, according to a new audit from Green America, a nonprofit that focuses on encouraging environmentally friendly and socially just buying behaviors and business practices.

In time for Halloween, Green America released the 2019 Chocolate Scorecard, which grades companies based on publicly available information about three criteria: their fair labor certification practices, other community empowerment initiatives beyond basic certification, and their efforts to end deforestation. Mars and Nestlé received a “C+” while Hershey received a “C.” The only company to completely fail was Godiva.

Green America’s top scorers, meanwhile, are less recognizable brands, though you can still find them at most U.S. grocery stores: Alter Ego, Divine, Endangered Species, Equal Exchange, Shaman, Theo Chocolate, and Tony’s Chocolonely all earned an “A” grade.

As the Washington Post reported in June, America’s top chocolatiers have publicly pledged for decades that they’re working to stop child labor practices. Yet more than 2 million kids are estimated to be working in cocoa fields in West Africa. “We hope to put the scorecard out far enough in advance that consumers haven’t bought their Halloween candy yet,” says Charlotte Tate, the labor justice manager at Green America. “And then they can use of scorecards to purchase Halloween candy from more ethical brands.”

The group hopes that pressure may be enough to encourage more change at many of the still offending places: “It’ll start to show those brands that consumers do care and that may need to step up their efforts to address child labor and labor abuses and their supply chain,” Tate says.

Examples of basic fair labor certifications include Fair Trade International, Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance (which has merged with another organization called UTZ). Some companies like Mondelez and Lindt have developed their own criteria for self-certification but score lower because those processes are less clear-cut and independent. Beyond certification moves include efforts like Devine sharing ownership with farmer cooperatives in West Africa, so harvesters have a say in the practices they deploy. Top-scoring Alter Ego also doesn’t use palm oil in its products, a major contributor to deforestation, and invests in agroforestry practices to help maintain the environment where they’re planting.