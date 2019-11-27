Google’s moment isn’t the last word on quantum supremacy, and that’s okay

On December 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, N.C., Orville Wright took flight in the Flyer 1, the airplane he had built with his brother Wilbur. Twelve seconds and one bumpy landing later, his trip was over and the air age had begun.

But if you were a typical newspaper reader at the time, you likely didn’t notice that anything historic had just happened. One widely syndicated article about the Wrights’ flight was cautiously headlined “Looks like a success” and deemed the news as “exciting.” But it didn’t identify Orville’s brief voyage as a landmark moment for human beings. Even a couple of years later, another story described the Wrights merely as “the inventors of the most successful flying machine that has appeared thus far.”

I thought about that muted reception in October when Google published a research paper saying that its research team in Goleta, Calif. had used an experimental quantum computer, with a processor dubbed “Sycamore,” to perform a random-number generation job in 200 seconds that would take even the fastest conventional supercomputer 10,000 years to complete. By doing so, Google’s scientists declared, they had achieved”quantum supremacy,” having built a quantum system capable of finishing a task that traditional computers simply can’t perform—unless you’re willing to wait until the year 12019 to get your results. Quantum-watchers have been awaiting such a moment for years and have long brought up the Wright Brothers when talking about it (here’s an example from 2009).

But by the time Google formally declared its achievement—which had leaked a month earlier—its quantum-computing rival IBM was already contending that quantum supremacy’s moment had not yet arrived. The state-of-the-art 200-petaflop IBM supercomputer installed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the company said, could conduct Google’s benchmark task in just two and a half days. That’s nowhere near as fast as Sycamore but quick enough to be a plausible alternative.

Adjudicating Google and IBM’s difference of opinion is an impractical task for those of us who don’t happen to be brilliant computer scientists. But it’s still worth thinking about the whole idea of Quantum Supremacy and how it parallels past defining moments in technological progress—or doesn’t. I’ve been going through the process ever since I attended a press event Google held at its Goleta location as part of its October announcement.

A tiny bit of technical detail: When discussing quantum supremacy, there are two kinds of computers to consider. “Classical computers” encompasses everything based on traditional ones-and-zeroes number-crunching, from 1956’s UNIVAC 1 to the smartphone in your pocket to today’s most powerful supercomputers. Quantum computers, by contrast, harness altogether different concepts, physics, and technologies, with the basic building block being a quantum bit, or qubit—which can represent a one, a zero, or both at once. That gives them the potential to perform wildly ambitious computational tasks at speeds no classical computer will ever match.

Even if you buy into IBM’s stance that its supercomputer could have performed Google’s benchmark test in two and a half days rather than 10,000 years, the fact that Google’s Sycamore completed it in just 200 seconds should whet your appetite for quantum computing’ s potential. But the very phrase “quantum supremacy” has an epoch-shifting finality to it, as if achieving it will immediately usher in end times for classical computers. Google’s experiment in Santa Barbara, even if judged in the most favorable possible light, didn’t do that. As IBM’s rejoinder rightly pointed out, the future is far more likely to involve classical and quantum computers working in tandem.