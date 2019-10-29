Dark mode is everywhere. Is it really better for you?

Design types are notorious for wearing black (guilty as charged) and they aren’t alone: Black was the most popular color in womenswear in 2017, taking up 36% of the market according to the retail technology company Edited. The popularity of dark hues has even crossed the boundaries of fashion and made its way into UX and UI design, with a slew of popular apps and programs introducing “dark mode” options that reverse the reigning color scheme of the web.

Of course, a dark background with light text is nothing new. The rise of WYSIWYG (an acronym for “what you see is what you get”; pronounced “wiziwig”) word processors in the 1980s first introduced user interfaces that looked similar to the black-text-on-white-paper that users were used to. Prior to that, the earliest computers had monochrome cathode-ray tube monitors, which featured blocky green text on a black background. Adobe Creative Suite has been using a dark interface for years, and Spotify’s interface has utilized the light-on-dark color scheme for some time now (though it was overhauled in 2015).

Dark interfaces have been around for a long time, but they’ve become wildly popular with users over the past few years. There’s been a proliferation of consumer-facing dark mode options in the past year alone, including in MacOS, Apple iOS, and Android, as well as across apps and platforms. Instagram debuted its dark mode in early October; the Gmail app introduced dark mode this week.

What’s driving the web’s recent obsession with dark mode? In speaking anecdotally with friends about why they switched to dark mode, a lot of what I heard was that it’s easier on the eyes—i.e., they found the dark background to be less harsh than the bright white background when looking at their phones at night. But while a dimmer interface might seem better for the eyes (and really does save battery), it’s not actually better for legibility.

I asked Raluca Budiu, director of research at Nielsen Norman Group, a UX and UI consulting firm, what she made of the perception that dark mode is easier on the eyes. “In usability, we have a rule that says ‘don’t listen to users.’ It simply means to watch people do things (and measure them) instead of believing what they say they do.”

While Budiu qualified that the firm hasn’t conducted its own research on the usability of dark mode, she says they generally don’t recommend dark mode for “normal vision users,” and says positive contrast polarity, aka good old black-on-white text, is “easier to read and more glanceable,” especially in low light conditions.

Published research in ergonomics seems to back this up. A 2017 study in the journal Applied Ergonomics found that “dark characters on light background lead to better legibility and are strongly recommended independent of observer’s age.” And Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society found in 2013 that “the typically higher luminance of positive polarity displays leads to an improved perception of detail.”