Here’s how to play classic iOS games on your iPhone again

Apple Arcade is no longer the only subscription gaming bundle on iOS. Now you can also subscribe to GameClub , another $5-per-month service for playing games on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

Like Apple Arcade, the GameClub catalog is ad free and has no in-app purchases. But while Apple’s service focuses on new games, with a stated goal of innovating and pushing boundaries, GameClub is restoring classic iPhone games that have disappeared from the App Store over the years. Some highlights include the action platformer Super Crate Box, the arcade dogfighting game MiniSquadron, and the word-finding puzzler Wooords. GameClub has more than 100 games at launch, and offers its own app for finding them all in the App Store.

Although GameClub is exclusive to iOS for now, CEO Dan Sherman previously told me that Android support is on the way, and that the startup, which has $2.5 million in seed funding, hopes to eventually develop new games in the same style as those it’s bringing back. For now, you can indulge in some iPhone gaming nostalgia—if such a thing exists already—with a one-month free trial.